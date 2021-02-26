Diocese of La Crosse to begin restoration process on Saint Joseph the Workman Cathedral

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - What is with all the scaffolding surrounding Saint Joseph the Workman Cathedral in downtown La Crosse?

This scaffolding is part of a restoration project taking place at the cathedral. The project is set to begin on Friday, March 12 with a project blessing and press presentation.

Saint Joseph the Workman Cathedral was originally completed in the year 1962 with an addition being added in 2001. The restoration project helps to restore the cathedral to its original gothic architectural look that dates back to the '60s.