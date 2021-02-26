Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A huge fire is burning in a commercial area of south Los Angeles County. The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn Friday, consuming what appears to be stacks of pallets and spreading to rows of charter-style buses parked in a lot next door. A massive column of smoke is visible across Los Angeles. Firefighters are directing streams of water onto the flames. Compton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCombs says one firefighter had a minor ankle injury but there were no civilian injuries. McCombs said the fire may have begun in an alley. The cause was under investigation but he said it did not appear to be suspicious.