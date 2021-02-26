Former Greek National Theater director ordered jailed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A court in Athens has ordered the former director of Greece’s National Theater remanded in custody after he appeared before a public prosecutor for several hours to respond to child abuse allegations. Prominent Greek actor and director Dimitris Lignadis, 56, denies the charges. He was ordered held in jail in the early hours of Friday, his defense lawyer said. Under Greek law, suspects are not named unless exceptions are made to serve the public interest or they identify themselves. The lawyer has identified Lignadis as his client in the case, and said he will appeal the temporary custody decision.