Friday’s Scores

9:08 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 77, Rockford 35

Austin 68, Faribault 29

Belle Plaine 59, Norwood-Young America 58

Braham 54, Onamia 36

Browerville/Eagle Valley 45, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

Caledonia 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

Chisago Lakes 72, Cambridge-Isanti 50

Eagan 65, Burnsville 35

Eden Prairie 62, Minnetonka 54

Eden Valley-Watkins 85, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 35

Glencoe-Silver Lake 66, New London-Spicer 56

Hastings 59, St. Thomas Academy 54

Hiawatha Collegiate 89, Liberty Classical 76

Holdingford 66, Maple Lake 40

Hopkins 50, Edina 49

Hutchinson 58, Orono 54

Lakeville North 52, Eastview 46

Litchfield 49, Watertown-Mayer 46

Mahtomedi 58, Henry Sibley 39

Manchester, Ind. 79, Northfield 67

Menahga 47, Henning 46

Mound Westonka 56, Delano 35

Mounds View 63, Forest Lake 52

Nashwauk-Keewatin 78, Cromwell 31

Northland 90, Floodwood 60

Parkers Prairie 65, Underwood 24

Robbinsdale Cooper 22, Bloomington Jefferson 17

Rosemount 56, Lakeville South 54

Roseville 50, Irondale 49

Rush City 61, Pine City 55

Spectrum 61, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 41

Tartan 54, Hill-Murray 39

Two Harbors 88, Wrenshall 69

Upsala 79, Swanville 57

Waconia 65, New Prague 51

Wayzata 71, Buffalo 50

White Bear Lake 59, Park (Cottage Grove) 42

Win-E-Mac 68, Fosston 51

Woodbury 80, Stillwater 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 67, Milaca 23

Burnsville 56, Eagan 53

Chaska 61, Wayzata 59

Delano 56, Mound Westonka 43

Farmington 77, Apple Valley 29

Grand Rapids 72, Princeton 49

Hawley 62, Frazee 28

Hill-Murray 70, Tartan 12

Hopkins 81, Edina 34

Jordan 81, Holy Family Catholic 73

Lake City 82, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47

Lakeville North 48, Eastview 47

Luverne 61, Jackson County Central 37

Minneapolis Roosevelt 61, Minneapolis Henry 53

Minnehaha Academy 80, St. Paul Academy 21

New London-Spicer 78, Glencoe-Silver Lake 55

Park Center 51, Moorhead 37

Pierz 57, Mora 30

Prior Lake 60, Shakopee 55

Red Wing 87, Faribault 28

St. Anthony 44, Minneapolis Southwest 42

St. Cloud Cathedral 43, Little Falls 30

Watertown-Mayer 72, Litchfield 61

Windom 72, Pipestone 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

