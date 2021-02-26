Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 77, Rockford 35
Austin 68, Faribault 29
Belle Plaine 59, Norwood-Young America 58
Braham 54, Onamia 36
Browerville/Eagle Valley 45, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
Caledonia 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
Chisago Lakes 72, Cambridge-Isanti 50
Eagan 65, Burnsville 35
Eden Prairie 62, Minnetonka 54
Eden Valley-Watkins 85, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 35
Glencoe-Silver Lake 66, New London-Spicer 56
Hastings 59, St. Thomas Academy 54
Hiawatha Collegiate 89, Liberty Classical 76
Holdingford 66, Maple Lake 40
Hopkins 50, Edina 49
Hutchinson 58, Orono 54
Lakeville North 52, Eastview 46
Litchfield 49, Watertown-Mayer 46
Mahtomedi 58, Henry Sibley 39
Manchester, Ind. 79, Northfield 67
Menahga 47, Henning 46
Mound Westonka 56, Delano 35
Mounds View 63, Forest Lake 52
Nashwauk-Keewatin 78, Cromwell 31
Northland 90, Floodwood 60
Parkers Prairie 65, Underwood 24
Robbinsdale Cooper 22, Bloomington Jefferson 17
Rosemount 56, Lakeville South 54
Roseville 50, Irondale 49
Rush City 61, Pine City 55
Spectrum 61, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 41
Tartan 54, Hill-Murray 39
Two Harbors 88, Wrenshall 69
Upsala 79, Swanville 57
Waconia 65, New Prague 51
Wayzata 71, Buffalo 50
White Bear Lake 59, Park (Cottage Grove) 42
Win-E-Mac 68, Fosston 51
Woodbury 80, Stillwater 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 67, Milaca 23
Burnsville 56, Eagan 53
Chaska 61, Wayzata 59
Delano 56, Mound Westonka 43
Farmington 77, Apple Valley 29
Grand Rapids 72, Princeton 49
Hawley 62, Frazee 28
Hill-Murray 70, Tartan 12
Hopkins 81, Edina 34
Jordan 81, Holy Family Catholic 73
Lake City 82, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
Lakeville North 48, Eastview 47
Luverne 61, Jackson County Central 37
Minneapolis Roosevelt 61, Minneapolis Henry 53
Minnehaha Academy 80, St. Paul Academy 21
New London-Spicer 78, Glencoe-Silver Lake 55
Park Center 51, Moorhead 37
Pierz 57, Mora 30
Prior Lake 60, Shakopee 55
Red Wing 87, Faribault 28
St. Anthony 44, Minneapolis Southwest 42
St. Cloud Cathedral 43, Little Falls 30
Watertown-Mayer 72, Litchfield 61
Windom 72, Pipestone 49
