Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:14 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Bemidji 16, Willmar 0

Chaska 3, Chanhassen 0

Detroit Lakes 3, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2

Hutchinson 7, Marshall 0

Moose Lake Area 6, Ely 3

North Branch 9, Chisago Lakes 3

Redwood Valley 7, Fairmont 6

St. Francis 8, Becker/Big Lake 4

Warroad 8, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

Waseca 5, Worthington 2

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 4, Maple Grove 1

Blaine 4, Armstrong/Cooper 1

Centennial 10, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Woodbury 1

Crookston 4, Northern Lakes 1

Holy Angels 11, Visitation 0

Lakeville South 4, Blake 1

Rogers 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 0

Roseville 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 3

South St. Paul 4, Mahtomedi 2

Worthington 10, Waseca 3

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content