Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Police say gunmen have abducted 317 girls from a boarding school in northern Nigeria. It is the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African nation. Police say they and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the girls after the attack in Zamfara state. But one parent says that “at this stage, we are only hoping on divine intervention.” Several large groups of armed men operate in Zamfara and are known to kidnap for money and for the release of their members from jail.