Iowa State looks to end streak vs TCU

TCU (11-10, 4-8) vs. Iowa State (2-17, 0-14)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks to extend Iowa State’s conference losing streak to 19 games. Iowa State’s last Big 12 win came against the TCU Horned Frogs 65-59 on Feb. 25, 2020. TCU fell short in a 74-66 game at home to West Virginia in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rasir Bolton has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Iowa State is 0-17 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

COLD SPELLS: TCU has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.5 points and allowing 78.3 points during those contests. Iowa State has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 61.2 points while giving up 75.7.

RECENT GAMES: Iowa State has averaged only 60 points per game over its last five games. The Cyclones have given up 76 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com