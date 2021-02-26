Lake Geneva Ice Castles close due to warm weather

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- After about a month of tours, the Ice Castles at Lake Geneva have closed for the season.

An email sent to patrons said the attraction is closed because of the "warmer than anticipated weather conditions."

The Ice Castles opened on Jan. 22 at Geneva National. Ice artisans worked around the clock to get the winter wonderland ready for visitors. The interactive experience featured ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

The announcement of the closure was made on Thursday.

"There are many factors that we carefully consider before making the decision to close, first and foremost being the safety of our guests and staff," said organizers in the email.

If you already purchased tickets, they will be automatically refunded.