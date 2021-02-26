Lake Mills beats Aquinas for Division 3 State Championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WXOW) - The L-Cats came to play.

After playing the Aquinas Blugolds close at the beginning of the first half, Lake Mills' size slowly began to dominate the number-one seed in the Division 3 State Tournament.

Behind ten points from Vivian Guerrero, the L-Cats pulled away from Aquinas as the half wound down at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Lake Mills closed out the half with a 13-5 run to take a 38-24 halftime lead.

Jacy Weisbrod added ten for Aquinas. Macy Donarski had nine for the Blugolds.

A team that is used to taking three-point shots, Aquinas managed only five attempts-all by Weisbrod-and making only two. In contrast, Lake Mills were 5-of-10 from three-point range in the half.

Aquinas started clawing their way back within range of the L-Cats in the second half. Macy Donarski had a three-point play to cut the lead to ten at 48-38 with just under 14 minutes to play.

Lake Mills responded with three baskets in the next 90 seconds to stretch the lead out to 54-38. All three were in the paint. They built the lead to 63-43 with 8:28 left to play.

A late flurry of three-pointers by Aquinas and a basket by Macy Donarski trimmed the lead to nine, but the Blugolds couldn't pull any closer than that.

The final score: 78-67 Lake Mills over Aquinas.

Macy Donarski led the Blugolds with 24 points. Jacy Weisbrod finished with 22.

Vivian Guerrero was the top scorer for the L-Cats. She had 21 for the evening. All five starters for Lake Mills ended up in double figures.

It is the first state championship for Lake Mills.

Aquinas gets their first loss of the year and finishes at 22-1. Lake Mills ends their season with a record of 25-2.

The 2021 WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament concludes on Saturday with the Division 1 and Division 2 semifinal and championship games.

WXOW is airing all the games for the 2021 tournament on-air, online on our Magic of March website, and on the Magic of March app.