Man who attacked Jew in Germany sent to psychiatric hospital

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has sent a man who attacked a Jewish student in Hamburg in October to a psychiatric hospital. The Hamburg district court said Friday the attacker, a 29-year-old German man of Kazakh origin who was not further identified, was mentally ill and suffering from religious delusions. It ruled that he therefore could not be held legally accountable for the attack. The man hit the Jewish university student on his head in front of a synagogue. The student had to be admitted to the hospital with severe injuries but survived the attack.