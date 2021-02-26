‘Meyers Manx’ dune buggy creator dead at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The inventor of the Meyers Manx dune buggy has died. Bruce Meyers’ inspiration came in 1963 when he was hanging out at California’s Pismo Beach and saw a handful of old, stripped-down cars bouncing across the sand. They didn’t look very comfortable to drive so Meyers set to work building his own model. His was constructed of lightweight fiberglass mounted on four oversized tires with two bug-eyed looking headlights and a blindingly bright paint job. The Meyers Manx became an immediate hit with surfers and car enthusiasts. Meyers died Feb. 19 at his San Diego-area home. He was 94.