Minnesota reports 12 additional COVID-19 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Friday update that twelve more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,462 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,046 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Friday's update that another 1,156 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Ten new cases were in Winona County. Houston County had two new cases. Fillmore County reported four new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 482,987 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,628 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 23,328 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 39,500 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,289,410. The Department reported that about 3,453,214 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 469,149 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also said a total of 25,683 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,295 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 804,716 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 405,992 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

