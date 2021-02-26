Mission: Healthy Kids to host challenge for Wisconsin schools

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin schools have the chance to participate in a Healthy Schools Challenge, aimed at creating school policies that improve community health.

The challenge, hosted by Mission: Healthy Kids, requires schools to design and implement a project centered around improving healthy minds among students. All schools that complete the challenge are then entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of 20 $1,000 cash awards to further their project work.

The competition, set to run March 1 through April 30, will replace the 2021 Wisconsin School Health Award according to the Wisconsin Department of Health.

Director of Education and Outreach Katie Horrigan stated the organization recognizes that while creating a healthy learning environment requires commitment from the entire school, ultimately children learn better when they are healthy.

"The Challenge gives schools ideas and support to look at their physical

environment, health education offerings, family and community engagement and social and emotional climate in new ways," said Horrigan. "Our goal for this Challenge is to provide schools with some added support to improve the emotional health of their students, staff and community."

Tara Geiter, Kohl's director of community relations also acknowledged the importance of mental health in schools. "We understand that mental health is a critical part of overall well-being for children and their families," said Geiter.

Starting March 1, all schools interested in participating in the challenge can register using the Healthy Schools Challenge link found on the Mission: Healthy Kids website.