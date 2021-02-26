Myanmar protesters injured as police escalate use of force

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar security forces have cracked down on anti-coup protesters in the country’s second-largest city, injuring at least three people, two of whom were shot in the chest by rubber bullets and another who suffered a flesh wound on his leg. Protesters were gathered on a wide road outside a park in Mandalay in the afternoon when security forces arrived and began firing what sounded like gunshots and using flash bang grenades to disperse the crowd. The confrontations underscore the rising tensions between a growing popular revolt and Myanmar’s generals who toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 takeover.