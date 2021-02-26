Myanmar’s UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador is strongly opposing the military coup in his country and appealing for the strongest possible action from the international community to restore democracy. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun’s dramatic speech to the U.N. General Assembly Friday drew loud applause from diplomats from the world body’s 193 nations. He urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the February 1 coup and to refuse to recognize the military regime and ask its leaders to respect the November election results. Tun said it’s time for the military to immediately relinquish power and release those detained. His voice cracking, he addressed people back home in Burmese and raised a three-finger salute that has been adopted by the anti-coup movement.