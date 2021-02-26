Nevada governor proposes giving tech firms power to govern

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The governor of Nevada unveiled a proposal to allow technology companies to form “Innovation Zones” with powers similar to local government. Democrat Steve Sisolak said Friday that Nevada needed to consider new ways to diversify its tourism-driven economy and attract growing industries to the state. He pushed back against criticism likening the idea to company towns. Under the proposal, companies that promise to invest $1.25 billion could form Innovation Zones on their land where they would oversee governmental functions like zoning and law enforcement. The proposal is geared toward Blockchains LLC, a cryptocurrency company that wants to build a smart city in rural Nevada.