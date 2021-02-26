New Orleans move to vacate 22 non-unanimous jury convictions

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The new district attorney in New Orleans says his office has agreed to vacate 22 convictions for people found guilty by non-unanimous juries. And his office said it methodically review other such cases, which likely number more than 300. Louisiana voters outlawed such verdicts beginning in 2019. The U.S. Supreme Court also ruled last year that they were unconstitutional. But the high court hasn’t yet decided if that applies to all past cases. District Attorney Jason Williams announced plans Friday to review all applications seeking court relief for people convicted by 10-2 or 11-1 jury votes under a law with roots in the Jim Crow era.