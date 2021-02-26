Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group

A member of the Oath Keepers militia group charged with plotting with other extremists in the attack on the U.S. Capitol has disavowed the anti-government group, telling a judge she is “appalled” by her fellow Oath Keepers and “humiliated” by her arrest. Jessica Watkins’ remarks came before the judge ordered her to remain behind bars while she awaits trial during a hearing Friday held via videoconference. The judge said Watkins was “not just a foot soldier” but actively involved in the planning and organizing of the Jan. 6 attack. Watkins is one of nine members and associates of the far-right militia group charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 siege.