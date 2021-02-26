Rosario finds fit, family while joining Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — A thorn in Cleveland’s side while he was in Minnesota, Eddie Rosario is fitting in nicely with the Indians. The outfielder signed as a free agent with the club in December after spending six seasons with the Twins. Rosario tormented Cleveland’s pitchers and Indians manager Terry Francona said he joked with the 29-year-old that he doesn’t have to hate him anymore. Rosario will likely be Cleveland’s every day left fielder. He hit 32 homers in 2019 and his expected to fill the power void in the Indians’ lineup following the departures of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana.