South Dakota police groups call on Ravnsborg to resign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Three South Dakota law enforcement associations are joining the call for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign. The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the South Dakota Chiefs’ of Police Association and the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association said Friday that Ravnsborg’s involvement in a September crash that left Joseph Boever dead resulted in a lack of confidence in his ability to carry out his duties as the state’s chief law enforcement officer. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem also called on Ravnsborg to resign earlier this week. A spokesman for the 44-year-old attorney general says Ravnsborg has no intention of stepping down.