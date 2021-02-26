Thousands protest opposition leader’s arrest in Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of people have protested in Georgia demanding the release of the jailed top opposition politician and calling for early parliamentary elections. Friday’s demonstration comes days after police stormed the headquarters of Georgia’s top opposition party United National Movement and arrested its chairman Nika Melia. Melia faces charges of inciting violence during protests in 2019. He had been freed on bail, bu arrested again earlier this week on charges of violating bail terms. His arrest triggered protests and fueled tensions that have gripped the ex-Soviet nation since the fall parliamentary election, the results of which the opposition has refused to recognize.