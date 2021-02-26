UN rights chief cites ‘need’ to assess rights in Xinjiang

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief has cited the need for an “independent and comprehensive assessment” of the rights situation in China’s Xinjiang region. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Friday her office is working to find “mutually agreeable parameters” for her to visit China, including Xinjiang. Efforts to arrange such a visit for the human rights commissioner date to before she took office in 2018. Bachelet discussed China while giving the U.N.’s Human Rights Council her regular update on the rights situation worldwide. She credited China’s progress in curbing COVID-19 but said “fundamental rights and civic freedoms continue to be curtailed in the name of national security and the COVID-19 response.”