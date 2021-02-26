Vaccine roll-out gaps a core concern for G-20 countries

MILAN (AP) — The Italian government says that the uneven distribution of vaccines between developed and developing countries is a key concern of Group of 20 nations as leaders consider how to create an even recovery from the pandemic. Italy holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 and chaired an economic meeting on Friday. Its economic minister told a virtual news conference after the meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs that a core priority for the group is “to grant equitable access” to safe vaccines. He said that, “we will not get back to our normal lives until the virus is eradicated in all countries.”