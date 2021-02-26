Warmer start to the weekend before wintry weather makes a brief return

Winds have been gusting to 35 mph today bringing a chill to the air. But with the southerly winds the temperatures have been able to reach the 40s again. We’re now on track for day 5 in the 40s and on average February has 6 days that reach the 40s.

Cloud over has continued to increase today and that is in association with a cold front. The cold front will bring isolated precipitation to the region. Yet, dry air and weak forcing will limit precipitation chances and keep it very light.

Into Saturday morning, the sunshine returns and southerly winds continue. The broken record of "another 40-degree day" continues and could be the warmest.

Yet, the pattern will shift as a low-pressure system emerges late Saturday. Depending on the track, temperatures could create several precipitation types. This will ledge to slick travel as rain, freezing rain and snowfall is possible. Also, temperatures will drop behind this system leading to re-freezing of wet surfaces.

Highs Sunday and Monday will be cooler than the past few due to a northerly wind. Wind will be stronger Sunday, yet the sunshine will return with highs in the 30s.