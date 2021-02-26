Skip to Content

Wild use early goals to beat Kings 3-1 for 5th straight win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild blitzed the Los Angeles Kings with three goals in a span of just over three minutes in the first period and held on to win 3-1 for their fifth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov, Nick Bjugstad and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild, who ended the Kings’ six-game winning streak. Minnesota’s last loss was to the Kings in Los Angeles on Feb. 16. That was Minnesota’s first game back after a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 protocols. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots for the Wild and held the Kings scoreless until Jeff Carter’s goal late in the third period.

