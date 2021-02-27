14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl has been charged with killing her grandmother in suburban Detroit. The girl’s mental health and ability to understand the proceedings will be examined before additional court action occurs. The 65-year-old victim was found stabbed Monday at her home in Canton. A granddaughter was arrested that same day at a motel in Southgate. If the teen is convicted of murder, a judge would have the option of sentencing her as an adult or a juvenile or a combination of both.