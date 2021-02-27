‘Blame Trump’ defense in Capitol riot looks like a long shot

Some Donald Trump supporters charged with storming the U.S. Capitol are employing a long-shot defense strategy: blaming the former president. Facing damning evidence against their clients, some attorneys have argued that they wouldn’t be charged with joining the violent mob if Trump hadn’t incited them to act. In one case, a lawyer this week included a highlighted transcript of Trump’s speech before the riot in court papers arguing why his client should be released from jail. The tactic doesn’t pass muster with legal experts, and one judge has already shot down the idea that Trump’s words could shield the rioters from criminal responsibility.