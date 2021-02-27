EU summons its ambassador to Cuba to explain letter to Biden

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has summoned its ambassador to Cuba to return to Brussels to explain himself after he reportedly signed an appeal asking U.S. President Joe Biden to lift sanctions against Cuba and begin normalizing ties with the country. A spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday that Ambassador Alberto Navarro was asked “to come to Brussels to provide explanations.” The spokesman didn’t answer when asked if Navarro will be fired. The ambassador’s summons to Brussels was first reported by online news outlet Politico. Politico reported that 16 European Parliament lawmakers wrote in a letter asking Borrell to remove Navarro, that the diplomat was “not worthy of the high functions he holds.”