Germantown takes the Division 1 Championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WXOW) - Led by KK Arnold and Jaelyn Acker, the Germantown Warhawks defeated Hudson to win the WIAA Girls Division 1 State Basketball Championship by the score of 63-48.

The Raiders came out on a 9-0 run and led 15-3 at the 12:50 mark in the first half. Six of those points came from Audrey Hatfield who worked her way into the paint to score.

But KK Arnold and Jaelyn Acker responded for the Warhawks. Between the two of them, they scored all of Germantown's points that tied the game at 23 with 4:46 to go in the first half.

Arnold put the Warhawks up 29-25 when she hit a three from the left side with 3:31 left.

At the half, Germantown led 32-28. By then, Arnold had 15 and Acker 14.

Hudson tied it up at 32 on two baskets by Livi Boily to start the half. Both teams went on a scoring drought for several minutes with the score sitting at 40-38 for Germantown before Hatfield hit a jumper to tie it at 40 with 9:19 left.

Germantown still had some run left. Fast break baskets by Natalie Palzkill and Leah Hess along with a couple of baskets by Arnold pushed the lead quickly out to 49-40 with 5:46 left.

The lid was on the basket for Hudson in the last half of the second period. They were outscored 23-8 in the final 9:19 of the contest.

Audrey Hatfield had 14 and Livi Boily 13 to lead the Raiders.

KK Arnold put up 31 points on the night. Jaelyn Acker had 19 for the Warhawks as they win their first state championship in school history.