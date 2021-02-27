Hospitals see decrease in non-COVID vaccinations like Measles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Health officials have reported a recent decrease in the number of patients receiving non-COVID vaccinations.

According to Gundersen Health System, hospital staff has especially noticed a drop in the number of children being vaccinated for Measles. The organization believes this trend is most likely due to the fact that parents are afraid to bring their kids to the hospital during COVID-19.

Experts say it is imperative community members continue to receive vaccinations for non-COVID diseases, including Tetanus, Chicken Pox, and Measles.

Megan Meller, Infection Preventionist at Gundersen Health System, said, "We get vaccines to keep us safe to protect us from the different diseases that are out there. When you delay on your vaccines you're a greater risk later on in childhood for getting these diseases."

Meller stated if families wait too long to vaccinate their children, the risk of them developing severe diseases only increases as they get older.