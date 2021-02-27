Impactful weather returns with mixed precipitation

Temperatures today could be the warmest all week. With the early sunshine the high temperatures could near the 50s. This would be the first-time temperatures hit 50 degrees since December 23rd (65 days ago).

Impactful weather will start overnight Saturday. A low-pressure system will spin up from the southwest. Depending on the track of the low pressure, there will be mixed precipitation. Chances for many across for Wisconsin. For the Coulee Region:

Northly track = Light rainfall for all with freezing rain north of I-90

Southerly track = Light rain with more freezing rain south of I-90 and snowfall north of I-90 (around 1")

Either way the system will end off with light snow showers Sunday morning. Then cold air sinks across the region keeping highs in the 30s through Monday. Cold air will lead to freezing surfaces and slick roads into Monday.

The skies will start to clear into Sunday evening as strong northerly winds dominate. The gust potential will stay near 30 mph through Tuesday. Yet, through that period the sunshine will continue. Temperatures return to the mid-40s by Tuesday.

Pleasant, dry weather will then continue for much of the work week with more chances to reach the 50s. Also, a reminder that March begins on Monday.