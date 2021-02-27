Internet disruption reported in southeast Iran amid unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s impoverished southeast has experienced wide disruptions and outages of internet service over the past week, as unrest gripped the remote province after a string of fatal border shootings. Several rights groups reported that authorities shut down the mobile data network in the restive province of Sistan and Baluchestan. The reports of internet interference come as Iranian authorities and semiofficial news agencies increasingly acknowledge the turmoil challenging local authorities in the southeast –– a highly sensitive matter in a country that seeks to repress all hints of domestic political unrest. Protesters with light arms and grenade launchers descended on a checkpoint near Iran’s border with Pakistan earlier this week.