Islamist party supporters march for unity in Tunisia

Thousands of flag-waving marchers have demonstrated in Tunisia’s capital in a show of support for the majority party in parliament. The demonstration follows political tensions between Tunisia’s president and its prime minister. The prime minister has sought to reshuffle his cabinet but has seen some of his proposed ministerial appointments blocked by the president. The marchers in Tunis on Saturday chanted “The people want national unity.” The rally was called by the Islamist Ennahdha party, which holds the largest block of seats in Tunisia’s parliament.