Johnson and Johnson’s one-dose vaccine approved by FDA

WASHINGTON (WXOW)- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Johnson & Johnson's shot, making it the third vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

After issuing an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the one-dose shot, the FDA announced the vaccine can now be distributed to individuals in the U.S. aged 18 years and older.

With more than 510,000 people in the U.S. having died from coronavirus, the FDA says the J&J shot offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death.

According to a recent study, one dose of the vaccine was deemed to be 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness.

Additionally, Gundersen Health System Vaccine Expert Raj Naik points out the vaccine was found to be 100% effective in preventing death from COVID-19 during trials.

"So 100% effective for the ultimate prize which is we don't want people to die from this disease," said Naik.

Dr. Naik also said this vaccine doesn't require intense refrigeration and is easier to store.