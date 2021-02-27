Leinenkugel’s launches contest to clarify the pronunciation of ‘shandy’

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WKOW) -- Before Leinenkugel's releases its prized summer beer next week, the brewery wants its drinkers to get one thing straight.

It's pronounced Summer Shandy, with a "d;" not shanty with a "t."

To help show the difference, Leinenkugel's is holding a contest where one winner will get a decked out summer-themed "Summer Shandy Ice Shanty" worth $50,000 and a year supply of Summer Shandy.

To enter, email SummerShandyIceShanty@promo.leinie.com and share your favorite Leinie’s beer that makes anytime feel like summertime.

The contest runs until March 11.