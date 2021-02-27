Nembhard, TCU hold off Iowa State 76-72

AMES, Iowa (AP) — RJ Nembhard scored 11 of his 19 points in the final seven minutes, and TCU snapped its three-game losing streak with a 76-72 win over Iowa State. Mike Miles added 19 points for TCU, including a driving layup with 23 seconds left that made it 72-68. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 11 points and Kevin Samuel scored 10. The Cyclones railed by as much as 14 in the first half but made 11 of 14 shots to start the second and tied it at 53 on Jalen Coleman-Lands’ back-to-back 3-pointers. Tre Jackson added another 3-pointer to give Iowa State its first lead of the game at 56-53, but TCU went in front for good at 59-58.