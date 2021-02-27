Onalaska boys are headed to the state tournament

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers are headed to the state tournament after defeating Rice Lake in the sectional final, 49-23.

The Hilltoppers will play at the La Crosse Center for the Division two state tournament.

"It's an unbelievable feeling. Finding out that it was at the La Crosse center the other day was really special because we're gonna be able to hopefully play for a chance to bring home a gold ball in front of the home fans, it will be great," said senior Victor Desmond.

"Going into the year, you don't even know if you're gonna have one and for these kids to not only have a season but be able to play in a sectional final on your home court, all things considered, you absolutely could not ask for anymore I'm just extremely proud of this group of young men," said head coach, Craig Kowal.