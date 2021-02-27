One year later: Worker describes Miller Brewery shooting

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — One year ago, a gunman opened fire on his co-workers in the Miller Brewery.

Now, a worker who was there that day is talking about how she ran for cover and is thankful she survived.

Janice Kowalski drove a forklift for 20 years at Molson Coors before retiring in August.

She remembers the scene one year ago, vividly.

“We saw a tactical police officer, running down the aisle he told me immediately get off the forklift we have an active shooter. I didn’t know what happened, none of us did, but we were taken to safety immediately,” she says.

Kowalski says she didn’t personally know the 5 men who died or the shooter.

Molson Coors gave Brewery workers the option to take the day off.

They also had a moment of silence before every shift change, as well as company wide.