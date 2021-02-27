Reedsburg rolls to win in D2 semifinal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Reedsburg Beavers beat the New Berlin Eisenhower Lions in a Division 2 semifinal game in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon in La Crosse 67-48.

Led by Cameron Hoffman, the Lions went up by seven late in the first half at 34-27. The Beavers cut that lead to four by halftime to 35-31.

Trenna Cherney and her sister Sydney Cherney combined for 19 points in the first half for the Beavers.

Reedsburg came out firing to start the second half. Two three-point baskets and a jumper by Mahra Wieman broke a 39-all deadlock and turned it into an eight-point Beaver lead.

The Lions didn't score for nearly six and a half minutes mid-way through the second half and struggled from the field for the rest of it.

The Cherney sisters and Wieman led the Beavers to outscore the Lions 25-7 with just under three minutes left in the game. Other than a basket to start the first half by Melissa Dietz, the Cherneys and Wieman scored 34 of Reedsburg's 36 second half points.

Mahra Wieman was the top scorer for Reedsburg with 22. Sydney Cherney had 20 with sister Trenna Cherney finishing with 13.

For the Lions, Cameron Hoffman had 16 while teammate Nikki Dienberg scored 13.

Reedsburg moves into the Division 2 Championship game at 6:35 p.m. when they take on Notre Dame, who defeated Onalaska Saturday morning in the other semifinal matchup.