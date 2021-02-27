Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

7:59 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 15, Austin 0

Blake 5, St. Paul Johnson 3

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 1

Breck 5, Providence Academy 2

Burnsville 5, Farmington 2

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Duluth Marshall 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Stillwater 2

Eastview 3, Apple Valley 1

Faribault 5, Winona 0

Gentry 6, Minneapolis 1

Grand Rapids 4, Warroad 3

Hermantown 12, Greenway 0

International Falls 4, Lake of the Woods 1

Kittson County Central 6, Bagley/Fosston 2

Mahtomedi 4, Hastings 2

Mankato East 6, Rochester 0

Morris/Benson Area 6, Worthington 2

Prior Lake 6, Eagan 1

Proctor 5, Mora/Milaca 2

Roseville 6, Irondale 2

Shakopee 3, Lakeville North 3, OT

St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Dodge County 7

Thief River Falls 7, Detroit Lakes 4

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley 3, Eastview 3, OT

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 1

Burnsville 3, Farmington 0

Detroit Lakes 7, Morris/Benson Area 0

Dodge County 9, Princeton 0

Eagan 5, Prior Lake 3

East Ridge 4, Irondale/St. Anthony 0

Edina 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 2

Fairmont 7, Benson 1

Gentry 7, Forest Lake 3

Holy Family Catholic 1, Breck 0

Mankato West 6, Red Wing 0

Minnetonka 8, Moorhead 0

Orono 1, Simley 0

Rogers 4, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 0

Waconia 5, Visitation 1

Wayzata 1, Eden Prairie 0

Willmar 4, Warroad 3

