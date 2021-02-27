Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 15, Austin 0
Blake 5, St. Paul Johnson 3
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 1
Breck 5, Providence Academy 2
Burnsville 5, Farmington 2
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Duluth Marshall 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Stillwater 2
Eastview 3, Apple Valley 1
Faribault 5, Winona 0
Gentry 6, Minneapolis 1
Grand Rapids 4, Warroad 3
Hermantown 12, Greenway 0
International Falls 4, Lake of the Woods 1
Kittson County Central 6, Bagley/Fosston 2
Mahtomedi 4, Hastings 2
Mankato East 6, Rochester 0
Morris/Benson Area 6, Worthington 2
Prior Lake 6, Eagan 1
Proctor 5, Mora/Milaca 2
Roseville 6, Irondale 2
Shakopee 3, Lakeville North 3, OT
St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Dodge County 7
Thief River Falls 7, Detroit Lakes 4
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Apple Valley 3, Eastview 3, OT
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 1
Burnsville 3, Farmington 0
Detroit Lakes 7, Morris/Benson Area 0
Dodge County 9, Princeton 0
Eagan 5, Prior Lake 3
East Ridge 4, Irondale/St. Anthony 0
Edina 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 2
Fairmont 7, Benson 1
Gentry 7, Forest Lake 3
Holy Family Catholic 1, Breck 0
Mankato West 6, Red Wing 0
Minnetonka 8, Moorhead 0
Orono 1, Simley 0
Rogers 4, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 0
Waconia 5, Visitation 1
Wayzata 1, Eden Prairie 0
Willmar 4, Warroad 3
