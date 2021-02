Wauzeka, Wis. (WXOW) - Wauzeka-Steuben defeats Royall 46-41 to advance to the Division 5 State Tournament.

Wauzeka-Steuben jumped out to an early 26-13 lead. The lead lasted until Royall caught fire from three-point territory. Royall brought the game to within two. Wauzeka-Steuben would be able to hold off the Royall attack and win the game, 46-41.

Wauzeka-Steuben advances to State.