What does Boy Scout Training look like for girls?

HOLMEN, Wis.(WXOW)- Why would girls be at Camp Decorah?

These girls were part of multiple boy scout troops that came to the camp to learn how to grow professionally and socially.

The girls are part of a program started in 2019. This program allows girls to join boy scouts and perform all the tasks that boys would, eventually working their way up to be an eagle scout.

Girls at today's camp were taught lessons in tent building, how to use a compass, how to build multiple types of fires, different rope tying techniques, and many other life skills.

This unique opportunity offers girls the chance to learn vital life skills while interacting with others. Additionally, girls are able to learn skills they may never have know prior.

Scout, Danica Stampka of Troop 531 based in Houston,Mn. commented on her experiences as a scout.

"I never would have slept in a tent unless it was for scouts. It taught me how to survive in the coldness. I learned how to use a compass well. I learned how to build certain fires. I learned how to cooperate with a team."

For more information about being he scouting program, go to the Boy Scouts of America Gateway Area Council's website or call (608)-784-4040.