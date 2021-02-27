Wintry mix overnight

Spectacular Saturday

Most of us got to see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s for the most part. We officially hit 47 degrees in La Crosse. Communities like Black River Falls and Sparta hit 50 by the afternoon. All in all it was a very warm start to the weekend. Clouds moved back into the region for Saturday evening.

Wintry Mix

We will stay dry as we head through the rest of Saturday, but after midnight I am expecting a wintry system to roll into the region. This is a quick moving system, and thanks to our warm temperatures it will likely bring a mixed bag of precipitation. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for those just to the north and west of our viewing area. Generally from Eau Claire, to MSP, down to Mankato is the area we will likely see some accumulating snow (1" to 3"). The rest of us I am expect some light rain to eventually transition to a rain/snow mix early Sunday morning, but accumulations would only be minor. A light glaze of ice is also possible. This will be a pretty light wintry mix, and our nighttime lows will hover right around that freezing mark.

Warm Pattern

Sunday and Monday will be our coolest days of the week. I am expecting highs in the mid 30s Sunday morning, then a front will drop our temperatures throughout the day. Winds will likely be out of the NW from 15-25 mph at times. It will be a chilly and blustery Sunday afternoon. Highs near 30 Monday with 40s and even a few low 50 days for the rest of the upcoming week!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears