Wisconsin AP exam passing scores above national average in 2020

WISCONSIN (WQOW) – Despite shifting learning formats throughout the pandemic, Wisconsin’s high school class of 2020 still outperformed the national average for advanced placement exams.

According to the College Board’s national report, 26% of graduates scored a three or higher on five-point scale AP exams. That puts Wisconsin 11th in the nation, as 24.4% is the national average.

However, compared to 2019, the number of students who passed exams declined by less than 1%.

The report says that the number of passing scores translate into over 155,000 college credits, and potential tuition savings of over $47 million.