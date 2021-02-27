Wisconsin Update: 13 more dead from COVID-19; 689 new cases

MADISON (WXOW) -- Thirteen more people were added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 75 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Saturday afternoon, 304 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down twenty-seven from the day prior.

Of those, 89 are in the ICU, a decrease of eight from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 689 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,201 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 548,884, or 97.4 percent, are considered recovered.

As of Saturday, figures show the state Department of Health said that 888,684 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That translates to 15.3 percent of state residents according to DHS. 469,944 people, or 8.1 percent of the state population, have completed the vaccine series.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 49,190 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 17.9 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 24,732, or 9.0 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 22,700, or 19.2 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 12,670 people in La Crosse County, or 10.7 percent, completed the vaccine series according to the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 12 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. It is a decrease of three from the day before. No patients are currently in intensive care, down one from the day before.

Nineteen new cases were reported in La Crosse County. Here is how DHS listed the new cases by age:

0-9: 4

4 10-19: 3

3 20-29: 1

1 30-39: 3

3 40-49: 6

6 50-59: 0

0 60-69: 0

0 70-79: 2

2 80-89: 0

0 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,318 (+2) 1.29 7 Crawford 1,667 (-2) .71 17 Grant 4,643 (+7) 3.71 80 Jackson 2,575 (+1) 0 23 La Crosse 12,211 (+19) 12.43 78 Monroe 4,314 (+7) 7.14 31 Trempealeau 3,386 (+2) 1.71 36 Vernon 1,830 (+2) 3.57 36

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

