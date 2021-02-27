WWII plane flypast marks Capt. Tom Moore’s funeral

LONDON (AP) — A World War II-era plane has flown over the funeral service of Captain Tom Moore, in honor of the veteran who single-handedly raised millions of pounds for Britain’s health workers by walking laps in his backyard. Soldiers performed ceremonial duties at the service for the 100-year-old, whose charity walk inspired the nation and raised almost 33 million pounds ($46 million). Captain Tom, as he became known, died Feb. 2 after testing positive for COVID-19. Just eight members of the veteran’s immediately family attended Saturday’s private service, but soldiers carried his coffin to a crematorium and form a ceremonial guard.