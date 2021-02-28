Associated Press journalist detained by police in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — An Associated Press journalist has been detained by police while covering protests against the military coup in Myanmar. Journalist Thein Zaw was taken into custody Saturday in Yangon, the country’s largest city. The 32-year-old was arrested as police charged toward protesters gathered at the Hledan Center intersection, which has become a meeting point for protesters who then continue their demonstrations elsewhere in the city. The AP has called for Thein Zaw’s immediate release. AP Vice President for International News Ian Phillips said the independent journalists “must be allowed to freely and safely report the news without fear of retribution. AP decries in the strongest terms the arbitrary detention of Thein Zaw.”