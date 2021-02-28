Booker scores 43 points, surging Suns beat T-wolves 118-99

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 21 of his season-high 43 points in the third quarter to carry Phoenix in a 118-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns improved to 22-11 with their 14th win in 17 games. Booker hit 15 of 26 shots from the floor. He repeatedly blew by his defenders for smooth pullup jumpers and traffic-beating, twisting layups and hit the 40-point mark for the 13th time in his six-year career. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points for the Timberwolves. Theylost their eighth straight game.