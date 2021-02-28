Skip to Content

BRF man arrested on 8th OWI charge

kevin conant

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol said a Black River Falls man was jailed after being arrested on his 8th OWI charge.

Kevin M. Conant, 48, was pulled over Saturday morning at 9:21 near Warrens according to the state patrol. A trooper stopped Conant's vehicle for having an illegal muffler and for deviating out of his lane of traffic.

After Conant failed his field sobriety tests, he was arrested.

The trooper took Conant to the Monroe County Jail.

