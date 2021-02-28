China said to speed up move to more survivable nuclear force

WASHINGTON (AP) — China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos. This could improve its ability to retaliate after absorbing a nuclear first strike. That’s according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. A longtime watcher of U.S., Russian and Chinese nuclear forces, Hans Kristensen, says the imagery suggests China is seeking to counter what it views as a growing threat from the United States. The U.S. points to China’s nuclear modernization as a justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars to build an all-new nuclear arsenal.